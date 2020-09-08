Takeout pub pints and eats at this Ypsilanti restaurant

There is place in Ypsilanti, close to the famous Depot Town, that offers great take-out along with Metro Detroit made beer. It is called Corner Brewery. They are the restaurant side of Arbor Brewing Company’s Ypsi location. The two share the same space and inside they offer a variety of pub food favorites with vegetarian and vegan spin-offs. Kim Degiulio spoke to Corner Brewery’s Kitchen Manager, Alex Upham, about the take-out process.

Corner Brewery has been in the Ypsi area for over five years. They are best known for serving food like carnitas fries, mushroom burgers, and a twist on poutine, along with Arbor Brewing Company’s beers which are also made on site. Both the food and beer are available for takeout. Orders can be made over the phone or online.

Take a look at Corner Brewery’s food in the video above.