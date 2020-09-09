The start of something good

June, July, and August always seem to fly by, and this year it seems like we went from May to September in the blink of an eye. Even though you may already be missing the summer months, it’s time to get excited for fall. This is a favorite time of year for many people and there’s good reason why. Here’s what the Live In The D team says they love about Autumn in Michigan.

Jason - Autumn golf is the best. No bugs. Courses are less crowded or seem to be. Teeing off on a crisp October morning with the sun low in the sky and a hot cup of coffee? Yes please. And I haven’t even gotten to the Fall Color Tour aspect— especially up north. The only drawback is the way dewy leaves reflect sunlight and hide your ball in plain sight. But it’s a small price to pay. And then hitting the patio afterward for a round of beverages. Nice.

Tati - What do I love about fall in Michigan? Seasons changing can be beautiful and enjoyable! And, believe it or not, I’m so excited for fall this year! Why? Mostly because we’ve had such a glorious summer!! When I’ve had my fill of sunshine the fall and winter are much easier to appreciate. So, here’s to leaves changing color, cider mills and long walks in crisp air!

Kila - As much as I love hanging by the lake, or the hot summer days, I absolutely love the fall season. There is something about the crisp air, putting on my favorite hoodie and a pair of tall boots that just puts a smile on my face. Plus, going to the cider mill or collecting sunflowers on a fall day is just… perfection for me. We may not have college football, but I am still down for a good tailgate too. Bring on fall, I’m ready for it!

Michelle - There is something inherently cozy about fall. The soft snugly sweater you wear as you sip on something nice and warm, is a welcome contrast to the cooler temps. Living in Michigan, I feel like we truly get to experience all the best points of fall. The trees changing colors is always a sight to behold, and, for me, fall isn’t complete without stopping by a cider mill. I always feel very motivated this time of year, perhaps because school starts in the fall and I see it as the start of a new year, so I am excited to see what it brings.