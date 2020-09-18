Enjoy story time with an award-winning author

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” and “I am a frog” are just some of bestselling books written by award-winning writer Mo Willems. The Emmy Award-winning and New York Times Best Selling author has helped children across the world enjoy story time with his books and characters and now he is doing it again, this time with streaming service HBO Max. Mo Willems joined Tati Amare to talk about his new special “Mo Willems and the Story time All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Story Time!”

The new special is natural fit for the author who got his start working on the TV series Sesame Street. Willems will be HBO Max’s first Artist in Residence. Willems says this mean he gets to do “weird things” and get famous friends to help him do specials and entertain children. The special is available on the streaming service now.

This special isn’t the only thing Willems is up to these days. He is also helping kids learn a new skill and channel their creativity. See what it is in the video above.