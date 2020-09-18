Show some love to your furry friends at the Detroit Zoo

The Detroit Zoo needs your support! Ron Kagan, CEO and Executive Director of the Detroit Zoological Society, talked about the Detroit Zoo’s virtual fundraiser and how you can contribute.

The pandemic has been very hard on the zoo because so much of the budget comes from fundraising events and families who visit during the summer. The zoo has stayed operational throughout the pandemic to care for their 2,400 animals that call the zoo home. Since the zoo reopened, attendance has been limited to abide by social distancing guidelines. Fewer visitors means they may lose up to $15 million from not being open fulltime and at capacity this year. You can help! Please visit sunsetatthezoo.org and contribute what you can. Every donation counts.

Watch the video to learn more about how your donation can support the Detroit Zoo.