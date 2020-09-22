Amp up your work and school environment at home with Metro Electric

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Metro Electric

It is officially the first day of fall, and now is the time to get your home ready for the big changes in the weather. Even better, we’re giving away $500 to five lucky winners for our Fall Week Around the House contest to help them get started.

Since most people are working and learning from home, you want to be prepared if your power goes out. A generator is a great tool to have to make sure you don’t miss a beat. Metro Electric also suggests installing USB outlets for more charging stations around the house.

Metro Electric trains its staff daily, and when it’s time for service you can expect a professional licensed technician who is also taking precautions to keep your family safe when having work done in your home.

Anytime you need electrical service work such as installations, maintenance, or repairs, Metro Electric is here to help.

For more information visit metroelectricmichigan.com