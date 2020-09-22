75ºF

Get your microwave sparkling clean with these kitchen items

This Try It Out Tuesday challenges two pantry items to see which cleans your microwave the best

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

You, or someone in your family, uses this in your kitchen almost daily and it can get quite dirty. Your microwave. It can be a pain to keep clean, especially with all the nooks and crannies it has.

Kila Peeples wanted to find a way to make her microwave sparkle, without using all of the strong cleansers. So, she tried to clean it with a couple of items that are also in the kitchen. She tested whether white vinegar or baking soda could clean her microwave the best, and it was a close call.

Watch the video above to see which kitchen staple knocked out the dirt.

