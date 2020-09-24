Enjoy fall with these unique meads and hard ciders

Fall is here! Which means it’s a great time for mead, cider. B.Nektar in Ferndale offers flavorful meads and ciders in their taproom.

B.Nektar makes their own mead in-house and sell Michigan made ciders. They also create unique artwork that goes with each drink. When visiting the taproom masks are required and you can expect to see socially distanced tables, plasticware, and hand sanitizer.

B.Nektar also offers curbside pickup. You can place your order online and pick up any mead, hard cider, or beer to go.

Watch the video to see what unique meads you should try from B.Nektar.