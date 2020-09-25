Get your home ready for the colder seasons

This article is sponsored by Flame

It is officially fall, and now is the time to get your home ready for the big changes in the weather. Even better, we’re giving away $500 to five lucky winners for our Fall Week Around The House contest to help get started. The contest is now closed and we will announce a winner each day next week.

Gary Marowske president and owner of Flame Heating and cooling talked about how you can prepare your house for the cold weather.

Flame provides professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services. Marowske explained that as the weather starts to get cooler it’s important to change the filter in the furnace, even if you haven’t used it during the summer. You should also clean your humidifier. This type of maintenance can improve the air quality in your home. Flame can also install ultra violet lights that can kill lots of bacteria and germs in the air.

Flame is an essential service and they wear booties and gloves, as well as maintain social distancing while in your home. The customer is also provided with a text message that has a picture and biography of the technician coming to your home. This allows you to have a heads-up about who is coming out to help you.

Flame has their Falling Leaves Promotion available starting today. The promotion is 25% off an $89 inspection and 15% off any new equipment you may need installed in your home. The savings fall the longer you wait to schedule your service.

For more information visit flamefurnace.com