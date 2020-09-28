New event recognizes exceptional young people in Detroit

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Class Agency, 313 Hope, and the City of Detroit Health Department

Helping our city’s young people stay focused on setting goals can be challenging at times. However, there is a local effort right here in the D that is making it possible. The Youth Empowerment Awards celebrate young adults achieving successful goals, hoping to empower them and others in the community. Dr. Karla Mitchell, CEO of Class Agency, joined Tati Amare to talk about the program.

Class Agency has been helping the young people of Wayne County for over 15 years. The organization focuses on helping those who have been impacted by drugs by providing them with education, outreach, and services. This mission is especially important during this time according to Dr. Mitchell. She says that because of the pandemic, drug and alcohol usage rates are soaring, along with domestic violence rates.

To help empower these young people in this situation, Class Agency, 313 Hope and the City Of Detroit Health Department started the Youth Empowerment Awards to recognize young people who are demonstrating exceptional work ethics and behaviors.

Many of these teens have been nominated by fellow nonprofits in the city. Most of them are doing some kind of work for the community, whether it be in education, community services, or entrepreneurship. Young people can be recognized in seven different categories. Class Agency hopes that by recognizing these kids, their place in the world will be affirmed and these kids will learn that they, along with their work, are important. Class Agency also hopes other youths in the community will be inspired by the good work their peers are doing.

Here at Live In The D, we will be recognizing theses teens all week. Learn more about the Youth Empowerment Awards in the video above. You can also visit the website at www.class-agency.org.