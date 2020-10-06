66ºF

Enjoy the authentic flavors of Peru right here in the D

This Ferndale restaurant lets you take-out their signature dishes to enjoy at home

Here in the D, there are many Hispanic cultures that make up our city’s melting pot. Luckily, we don’t have to go very far to sample the food from those places. For today’s “Take-Out Tuesday”, Jason Carr spoke to Betty Shuell, co-owner of Culantro in Ferndale. The restaurant is known for their signature and authentic Peruvian dishes.

Culantro brought the authentic flavors of Peru over to Ferndale two years ago and has been in the area ever since. They are best known for their pollo a la brasa,, which is slow roasted chicken that is marinated in 15 spices for over 24 hours. It is then cooked in their special oven which they brought from Peru. The chicken is served with a variety of sides like rice and beans.

