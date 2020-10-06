Who knew a cup of rice could do all of this?!?

A side dish is about to become the main course around your home! Sometimes the most unexpected things can help out in ways you didn’t even know it could. Kila Peeples found out that this is true with rice! She discovered that you can use uncooked rice to help clean your home and even provide a little comfort when you are in pain.

Here are three ways she was able to use rice around the house. First, she cleaned a coffee pot carafe with a cup of rice and a cup of water. She also used it as a room freshener, but she was really blown away when she found out it can be used a heating pad!

Watch the video above to see how she made rice work around the house.