Help pets, like this cute kitten, by shopping online

The next time you shop online you could help animals in need, right here in Metro Detroit. There’s an online store opening and Anna Chrisman, from Michigan Humane, joined host Jason Carr to tell us more about it.

When Michigan Humane changed its name and relaunched its website, it wasn’t long before people were asking for swag with the new logo. Well, it is finally here! You can now get your brand new Michigan Humane hoodie, t-shirt, hat, and more. A portion of the proceeds for buying any of these items goes directly to helping the animals at the shelter, through veterinary care, socialization, and adoption placement.

She also introduced us to a kitten named Gunner, a 4-month old domestic short hair. He may come across as rather shy at first, but once he warms up he is all snuggles and cuddles. He is currently at the Howell Michigan Humane center. If you are interested in adopting Gunner, our sponsor, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees.

