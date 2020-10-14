It’s ladies' night, Halloween edition! Oh, what a night!

Downtown Berkley is inviting all the gals to bring their ghoul-friends out for a fun night of drink specials, good eats, vendors, games, and prizes. You can also win Berkley Bucks to shop around the city.

One place you can spend your Berkley Bucks is at The Artsy Umbrella, This is a handmade marketplace that sells everything from home decor, to art, to jewelry, to bath and body products. They also sell pottery and woodworking. You will be able to find some great sales during Ladies' Night as you float around the city.

All this fun takes place on October 15th and 16th starting at 5pm.