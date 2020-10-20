Bring home a furry new friend this month

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’ve been looking to add a new four-legged friend to the family, this month may be the perfect time to do it. Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane talked with Jason Carr about a promotion they’re running to help find some of their pets a home.

Michigan Human is partnering with Sellers Subaru and the ASPCA to cut adoption fees in half for their long term and special needs pets. Chrisman hopes that the promotion will give these pets an extra chance to find their forever home. The promotion is being held at Michigan Humane’s Petco location at 13701 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, and will end on Oct. 30.

She also brought in one of the pets available with the new promotion, an energetic 2 year old Pitbull mix named Rocky. Chrisman says Rocky is looking for a house with only adults or older kids, and needs a family with some experience to help him understand boundaries.

To see more of Rocky and hear more about the promotion, watch the video above.

