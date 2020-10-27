Keep your pets safe for Halloween

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Michigan Humane has some safety suggestions for your pets on Halloween. Chocolate is a no-no for all pets so it’s important to keep candy out of reach. Decorations are fun for the family but sometimes can look like toys to pets and can cause problems. So hanging decorations high and out of a pet’s reach is helpful.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane also introduced an adorable kitten named Moon. Moon is a 5-month-old cat that loves cuddles and playing. Moon is looking for a family that can provide lots of playtime and outdoor walks. If you would like to adopt this cute kitten the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.

