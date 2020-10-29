Level up your popsicle game this Halloween

Jill and Matt Kasle stopped by Live In The D today to talk about Bombshell Treat Bar, their brand new business that takes a classic frozen dessert and turns it into something special.

They said they’re all about over the top, decadent ice cream, and having fun with what they make. “Everything is covered in chocolate, that is what I would say is the shining star in what we’re delivering.” Jill said.

Originally, the Kasles hoped to launch in spring with a formal business model, but plans had to change due to COVID-19. Instead, they came up with the idea for their Party Pops Boxes, which lets customers order sampler boxes that deliver contact-free across the Detroit area.

This month’s box includes 12 Halloween-inspired popsicles, and has options for everyone. First they showed off Candy Corn-ish and Purple People Eater, which are vanilla popsicles dipped in caramel and grape flavored chocolate. They also have a dairy-free option named Snack for Drac, which pairs a cranberry peach popsicle with dark chocolate, red sugar crystals, and bat-shaped sprinkles. Other fun designs include Mummy Dearest, a milk-N-cookies popsicle in a cookie dough shell, and a Trick or Treat popsicle that is all chocolate and M&Ms.

They set aside 10 boxes for Live In The D viewers, so act quickly to reserve yours!

