Live In The D

Slasher Dave makes spooky sounds and music perfect for Halloween

Meet the man who is making scary the soundtracks that will send a chill down anyone’s spine

Scary movies are always a great way to get into the Halloween spirit, but it’s really the music that makes the hairs on your arm stand on end. One man is making a spooky soundtrack and Uniquely Detroit photojournalist Alex Atwell showed off his skills and the history behind his sounds. Slasher Dave has always been obsessed with music and scary music, now he creates the sounds and music with a special machine that helps him make the ultimate eerie soundtrack.

Watch the video above to learn more about Slasher Dave and his music.

