Start shopping for the holidays with local businesses

It’s a good time to start shopping for the holidays and what’s better than finding a unique gift while supporting a small business?

Jennyfer Crawford is on a mission to help other small businesses thrive. She founded “Ask Jennyfer” which organizes a huge shopping event called All Things Detroit. In the past, it would attracted more than twelve thousand shoppers, but because of the pandemic she shifted and created an online shopping platform called All Things Marketplace.

The Marketplace is a space where you can shop online, or in person, to find the unique gift you’re looking for. There is also going to be an All Things Marketplace Pop-up Shop in Corktown that will include 25 local businesses. Shoppers can choose to purchase in-store, or online with curbside pick-up.

The pop-up shop is at The Build Institute at The Corner, 1620 Michigan Ave Suite #120 in Detroit. The shop will be open starting on November 5th.

Watch the video to learn more.