Hosting your first Thanksgiving? Here’s some advice from the experts

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and many people will be handling things much differently this year. Gatherings will be smaller, and for some, they will be hosting Thanksgiving for the first time. Cooking a turkey can be intimidating, but to help us out we spoke to Heidi Diestel, from the Diestel Family Ranch, who shared her expertise.

Diestel Family Ranch is a family-owned and operated turkey company. They grow, process, package, and ship all their own turkeys. They never use antibiotics and even offer pasteurized varietals.

This turkey expert says the first thing you need to know about cooking a turkey, is to get high-quality meat. This will make your turkey naturally taste better. If you are nervous about cooking a whole turkey yourself, you have a lot of options, from cooking just a turkey breast, to a turkey that is in a bag and oven-ready, to one that is already cooked and ready to eat. Since many gatherings will be smaller this year, you don’t need to buy a giant bird. Instead, consider just getting the breast or a smaller turkey.

When it comes to sides, Diestal says you should delegate those out. No one should expect a first-time host to make everything, so instead of stressing, ask for help when you need it.

You can find Diestel Family Ranch turkeys in some stores, as well as get them shipped directly to your house.

If this is your first time cooking, just remember, the point of Thanksgiving is to be together with loved ones, and be thankful for all you’ve been given.