Join in on the fun at Michigan Humane’s movie event

Michigan Humane and the Michigan Science Center is hosting a community event Saturday.

The Michigan Science Center will be showing the film “Superpower Dogs” in the IMAX Theater and Michigan Humane will be there with lovable pets to adopt.

There will be interactive presentations on animal care, and kids will get to participate by bandaging their own stuffed animals.

You can snag your free tickets at mi-sci.org

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane also introduced an adorable kitten named Otis. Otis is looking for a family that can provide lots of cuddles with a quiet home. And if you would like to adopt the fury little guy, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday.