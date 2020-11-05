Snack on 50 different flavors of popcorn at this Detroit shop

There is a Detroit company that is making all of your favorite popcorn flavors, and some that you may have never heard of. Poppin Top Hat Popcorn Creations is taking this popular snack to another level, with over 50 different seasonings and flavors. Owners Joi Little and Athena Hinjosa used to work together as hospital administrators, and now they’ve taken their love for popcorn and made it into a business in downtown Detroit. Poppin Top Hat Popcorn Creations has your traditional flavors, such as Movie Theater Butter and caramel corn; but they also have other ones like “That Dill” and strawberry cheesecake.

Watch the video above to see what other flavors Poppin Top Hat Popcorn Creations offers