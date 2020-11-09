Floral arrangements can brighten your home for the holidays

Whether you plan to spend Thanksgiving by yourself or with immediate family, floral arrangements can be a beautiful way to bring the warmth and colors of the season into your home.

Della’s Maple Lane Florist in Troy was the winner of our Vote 4 The Best Florist for 2020. Kristyne Carian Case, the owner of Della’s, showed us how to add a pop of color to our homes for the holidays.

Kristyne explained how eye-catching flowers are all about the color. Adding bright colors to an arrangement for your home or for a loved one can easily brighten anyone’s day. She also showed off some of her bright centerpieces and arrangements for Thanksgiving. Since tables are usually filled with food she suggests putting the flowers on the buffet table or by an entryway. Kristyne also gave us a sneak peek at the upcoming holiday trends.

If you’re not spending the holidays with family, she suggests delivering flowers to your loved ones through a local flower shop near their home.

Watch the video to see how to brighten your home with floral arrangements.