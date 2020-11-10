Local teen creates charity for sock donation

The holidays usually fill people with cheer and a giving heart. One local teen is showing his gift of giving by establishing his own charity and it’s warming people’s hearts right down to their toes, literally.

Joey’s Detroit Socks was started by Joey Dattilllo at 15-years-old. He always wanted to start a project, then he found out that socks are the most needed item at homeless shelters since you can’t get them at clothing drives. Now, 2 years later, he has been able to pass out nearly 800 pairs of socks in the Detroit area.

You can give to Joey’s Detroit Socks with a monetary donation or socks for the homeless.

Watch the video to find out how to support his cause!