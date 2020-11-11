Some vets meeting new challenges amid pandemic -- here’s how you can help on Veteran’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This year has proved to be challenging times for everyone, but on this Veteran’s Day it is particularly challenging for veterans in our community who are homeless.

One place they turn to for help is the Call Sam Kitchen for Veterans, but amid the pandemic, the center is finding even bigger challenges.

Call Sam Kitchen for Veterans serves three hot meals per day to homeless vets, said attorney Mark Bernstein, who provides warm meals and shelters. The kitchen is open 365 days per year and Is seeing an increased need because of the pandemic. The center also helps veterans connect to job and health services.

In order to maintain social distancing within the center, the kitchen has fewer volunteers and is now entirely carry-out or delivery. Because of this, they have a heightened need for disposable products.

If you’re in a position to help by donating products, or if you’d like to learn more about the Adopt-a-Vet program, click here.