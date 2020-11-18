Festival Of Trees fundraiser adapts to the new normal

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Every year for the past 36 years, Festival of Trees has helped bring some magic into the lives of kids in hospitals. This year because of the pandemic, that event has been forced to change. But that won’t stop Festival Of Trees from raising money to support pediatric research for Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

Since it’s first year, Festival Of Trees has raised over $18 million, $9 million of which has gone into research grants. Director Theresa Diefenbach spoke with Jason Carr about the importance of continuing to donate despite new restrictions.

“Just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean that the needs of kids have gone away.” Diefenbach said.

In years past, the Festival Of Trees has been the largest fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Michigan. It featured detailed Christmas trees, a gift shop, and visits with Santa.

Now, the event has moved to online donations. They’re keeping the spirit of the event, and have worked with a designer to create tabletop trees you can purchase for $75. The first 100 donors will also received a Festival Of Trees face mask that you can wear to show your spirit and support for pediatric research.

For more information on how you can support Festival of Trees, watch the video above, or visit their website at FOT.org.