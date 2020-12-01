This might be one of the most loving things you could do on #GivingTuesday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s Giving Tuesday, and what better way to honor the cause than by helping an animal who is without a forever home.

All donations to Michigan Humane support cruelty investigations, emergency rescues, medical care, and owner support services. And each donation is matched by Subaru.

You can visit michiganhumane.org to donate.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane introduced Kruger, an adorable kitten with ongoing medical conditions that would need a family with patience. Another furry friend looking for a home is Moon, a 4-month-old cat that loves cuddles and playing.

For anyone who would like to adopt this kittens, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.