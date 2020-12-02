Need some holiday gift ideas? Some suggestions to steer you in the right direction

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holidays are approaching, and if you want to get a jump on buying gifts, now is the time.

If you’re not feeling up to the task when it comes to online shopping, there are still plenty of brick and mortar stores that remain open, and malls, as well.

Melissa Morang, general manager of the Mall at Partridge Creek, stopped by to show off the kinds of products you can find at the mall.

Morang’s first gift ideas were from Things Remembered, which has all kinds of items you can personalize for a loved one. She featured a 10-person photo tree, a beautiful music box and handcrafted Christmas ornaments. She also included the travel tool set, which is great for the world traveler -- once traveling is safe again, of course.

Coach is always a hit for anyone who loves handbags, and this season is no different. Morang featured a new Coach tote with tons of space, along with new tags with festive messages.

Winters in Michigan make hot beverages a great gift, and Morang said you can find plenty at Taste of Tea.

For the pro brewer, pick up a set of multiple loose leaf blends, or the brewer’s set for someone looking to get started.

Staying at home in 2020 has also made comfortable clothing a must-have, and you can pick some up at American Eagle or Vera Bradley, Morang said.

Vera Bradley features iconic prints, including a breast cancer awareness print, and you can get them on super cozy robes and blankets, Morang said.

American Eagle has all you need for athleisure, including sweats and leggings for hanging around the house.

To hear more about gift ideas, watch the video above.