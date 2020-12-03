12 Days of Giving kicks off today

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are kicking off something very special: Live in the D’s 12 Days of Giving!

For the next 12 shows, we will be featuring great holiday experiences, gift ideas and more. Plus, to add some cheer to your holiday, we are giving away $500 each day to one lucky viewer, plus some bonus prizes along the way.

Kristi Trevarrow, the executive director of Downtown Rochester, told viewers about all there is to enjoy in Downtown Rochester.

Trevarrow said customers are loving the small businesses and bright lights. Downtown Rochester has different types of boutiques for trendy clothing, as well as some self-care stores for those who may love a facial, massage or yoga. There are also shops for candles and jewelry you can buy for someone you love.

The Big, Bright Light Show is still on and spreading cheer in the city.

Today’s giveaway included a big bonus prize! To find out more about the Big, Bright Light Show, shopping, and all there is in Downtown Rochester, click or tap here.