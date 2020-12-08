38ºF

Any toffee fans out there? Win some, among other fun prizes, in our 12 Days of Giving

Winner to receive $500 cash, plus more

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

It’s now Day 4 of our 12 Days of Giving.

We are hoping to make your holidays a little brighter by giving away $500 in cash each day for 12 days, along with bonus prizes. We will announce a new winner each day on “Live in the D.”

Tuesday’s winners will not only receive the $500 prize, but they also will take home a bonus prize of $100 to Dave’s Sweet Tooth Toffee.

The company was started by father and son duo Dave and Andrew Chmielewski.

Dave Chmielewski is a retired Detroit firefighter who loves to make toffee. He originally gifted toffee to his friends and family during the holiday, and then his son turned it into a family business.

They offer a variety of almond toffee flavors, like dark cherry toffee with Michigan cherries and coffee toffee made with whole-roasted coffee beans.

Toffee can easily be a turn-off because of its very sticky texture, but Dave’s Sweet Tooth Toffee is soft with a little crispness, and it easily melts in your mouth, the family said.

To learn more about Dave’s Sweet Tooth Toffee and all that the company offers, click or tap here.

