Boost your holiday spirit with this DIY craft

As we prepare for the holiday season, why not do it with some fun crafts?! Kila Peeples found a cute and, surprisingly easy, way to decorate your home using something that you would normally use in your kitchen. All you need are hand towels, lots of cotton balls, and a hot glue gun. In a few short minutes, you will have a beautiful holiday pillow; great to put up on your mantel or on your couch.

Watch the video above to see how to make the pillows and a smart tip you can use if you run out of cotton balls.