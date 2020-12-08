37ºF

Boost your holiday spirit with this DIY craft

Try It Out Tuesday will have you making seasons bright with homemade holiday pillows

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

As we prepare for the holiday season, why not do it with some fun crafts?! Kila Peeples found a cute and, surprisingly easy, way to decorate your home using something that you would normally use in your kitchen. All you need are hand towels, lots of cotton balls, and a hot glue gun. In a few short minutes, you will have a beautiful holiday pillow; great to put up on your mantel or on your couch.

Watch the video above to see how to make the pillows and a smart tip you can use if you run out of cotton balls.

