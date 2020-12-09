Take your comfort food craving to the next level at this Ann Arbor restaurant

Comfort food has become a go-to this year but what if you’re looking for something a tad bit more upscale?

A new Ann Arbor restaurant is putting a twist on some of your favorite classic dishes while offering cocktails and holiday dinners to-go.

Host, Jason Carr chatted with Allie Lyttle, Executive Chef of La La’s in Ann Arbor about everything they offer.

La La’s menu is always fresh whether it’s fresh vegetables or a fresh take on a classic dish. They offer a grown-up grilled cheese, barbeque tots, buffalo shrimp tacos and more. And you can’t forget your cocktails to-go. You can order wine, draft or bottled beer and cocktails.

The Ann Arbor restaurant also wants to help you during the holidays with their Christmas to-go dishes.

Watch the video to learn more about LaLa’s in Ann Arbor.