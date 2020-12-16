Check out this Detroit fashion landmark

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A local fashion landmark that has dressed stars like LL, Ice Cube, Eric B, Diddy and Jay Z is hoping to help find you your next outfit.

Strictly Sportswear is your one-stop shop for hip hop/urban wear.

Owner Kathy Hamlin-Gaye spoke with Jason Carr from her store on West 7 Mile Rd. She says Strictly Sportswear is a family business that has been serving Detroit for over 30 years. She also says the store is a big part of Detroit’s hip hop history, and that back in the 80′s, it was the first stop for rappers touring the city.

Strictly Sportswear carries brands like Adidas, Cult of Individuality, A-Tiziano, Civilized and more. Hamlin-Gaye enlisted the help of her family to help model some of their clothes and masks.

It’s important to Hamlin-Gaye that Strictly Sportswear is a family business, and she says she wants to keep it going for the young people, and allow them to see a reflection of themselves.

They’re also offering a special deal for Live in the D viewers. You can get a Strictly Sportswear T-shirt with any purchase made today while supplies last, so head in while you can.

Strictly Sportswear is located at 17644 W Seven Mile Rd. in Detroit.

