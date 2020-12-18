These gifts are sure to make your holiday shine bright

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s the big final day of the Live in the D 12 Days of Giving. For 12 Days straight shows we have been giving away $500 cash to a lucky winner, along with bonus prizes with values that add up to thousands of dollars.

Friday’s winner will not only receive the $500 prize, but they also will take home a bonus prize of a Cartier ladies watch from Ahee Jewelers that has a retail value of nearly $2,500.

Ahee Jewelers, a family-owned business in Grosse Pointe Woods, features beautiful fine jewelry and has been serving the community for almost 75 years.

Diamond stud earrings, diamond hoop earrings, or a diamond wedding band always make for an amazing anniversary gift. Diamond tennis bracelets have also been very popular this year, along with Ruby and sapphire pieces.

Ahee Jeweler’s Day 12 gift is a watch that will make for a beautiful heirloom for the next generation.

For more information click or tap here.