Have you ever seen a pet store like this?

Many families may want to adopt a pet during the holidays that isn’t a cat or a dog. Maybe a sugar glider or a tarantula is more of what you’re looking for. Lou’s Pet Shop in Grosse Pointe Woods has exotic pets you may never new existed. The store also has outreach programs to educate the community on exotic animals and how to care for them.

One of the programs is Lou’s U which will continue to connect with students in the classroom to teach them about nature in 2021.

Watch the video to see some of the beautiful pets they have.