Celebrate MLK Day by reading up on his writings

Source Booksellers in the Midtown district of Detroit is here to help you celebrate MLK Day with book suggestions for the young and old. Jason Carr got the chance to chat with the store’s owner, Janet Jones, and her daughter Alyson Jones-Turner about their reading recommendations.

The small store is currently open with COVID limitations, allowing 1-2 people in the 900 square foot space at a time. They’ve been in business for over 31 years, and say that their goal is to faithfully serve their community and help find whatever it is they need in their literary search.

The first book they recommended to anyone looking to celebrate MLK Day was Strength To Love, a collection of his writings. Jones said that the book looks at three major themes: Fears that have addressed us over the years; ways to love our neighbors; and ways to learn to love our enemies. Jones-Turner also points out that their particular edition includes a foreword by Coretta Scott King, allowing readers to hear her message alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s.

They also got the chance to talk about the store’s virtual storytelling program, where young readers can tune in online to have stories read to them. To celebrate the holiday today, the group read Malcolm Mitchell’s book, My Favorite Book In The Whole Wide World. The NFL champ wrote this children’s story to encourage reluctant readers out of their shell.

