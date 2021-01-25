Celebrate your spouse

Tomorrow is National Spouses Day. In celebration we gathered a group of Live In The D friends to talk about the joys, and challenges of life with their spouse. Jason Carr sat down with Mary Liz Curtin, owner of Leon Lulu and Three Cats Restaurant in Clawson, Vanessa Cohen, co-owner of the Cohen Brand, and Movie Reviewer Greg Russell. Between all three of them, they have more than 50 years of life experience being married to their spouse.

The group talked about everything from whether opposites attract, to strategies to reconciling marital disagreements, to what it takes to have a long successful relationship with your spouse.

Check out their funny but honest conversation below.