The art of making croissants

This Saturday is National Croissant Day. This breakfast bread has a warm, flaky, buttery texture, that eclipses all breakfast pastries. However, not all croissants are equal. If you have ever tried making them you know there is an art to getting them right. Luckily one of the best croissant makers in the D is sharing his secret.

Chef Matt Knio from Cannelle Patisserie joined Tati Amare via Skype to show how he gets his croissants perfect. Chef Matt would know, Cannelle offers a wide variety of croissants that range in flavor from sweet, like Tati’s favorite, the almond croissant, to savory, like their bacon cheese croissant.

Watch the video to see how the croissants are rolled at Canelle Patisserie.