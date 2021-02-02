Looking for a pet? This bunny is ‘hop’ing for a home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Meet Luna, a spunky rabbit who is about 3 1/2 years old and is in need of a home.

This Silver Marten bunny is independent, a bit shy at first, but will warm up over time. She did have a bit of a rough start in life and was rarely handled, so her best fit in a forever home would be with a family who has experience with rabbits -- and if there are children, preferably ages 12 or older.

Click or tap here to learn more about adopting Luna, or other pets.

Michigan Humane is also hosting a virtual event to try and find more pets a home. It’s the organization’s annual Great Lakes Animal Welfare Conference.

The event is set for March 8-9 and open to all animal welfare professionals, as well as members of the community.

The conference will focus on animals, people and the community. It is a place to share tips, new technologies and advances in medicine. For more information, click or tap here.

