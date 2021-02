Valentine’s Day is this Sunday and, as with everything else in life, the pandemic may be changing the day of love for couples and those who are single.

Host Jason Carr chatted with Comedian Mike Bronner, AJ Williams, The Managing Editor of the Michigan Chronicle and woman behind SingleBlackChick.com, and Kerry Doman, the founder of the website Little Guide Detroit, about celebrating the holiday in 2021, finding love, and keeping romance alive.

Watch this video to see what they had to say.