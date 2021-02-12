Say cheers to Paczki Day with this local spirit

Paczki Day is Tuesday and this year Detroit City Distillery wants you to say cheers while enjoying them.

They stopped by Live In The D to talk about their limited edition Paczki Day Vodka, a delicious creation made with actual paczki from local favorite New Palace Bakery. Brand Ambassador Garrett Passiak talked to Jason and Tati about how the vodka is made and the best ways to drink it.

Passiak says the Paczki Vodka was first in created in 2017 when distiller Steve Orzechowski, decided to toss a dozen paczki from the legendary New Palace Bakery into a distiller. From that moment came Paczki Vodka, which, according Passiak, is best enjoyed chilled with an actual paczki on the side.

For people who like their vodka mixed, Passiak suggests trying out Detroit City Distillery’s mixed cocktails Polish Daisy, which is made with Paczki Vodka and vanilla, and Polish Bloody, which features Srodek’s signature horseradish sauce. Both will be on sale this Saturday (2/13) at Detroit City Distillery in Eastern Market. You can also use Paczki Vodka to make a Campau Comrade Cocktail (recipe below), a white Russian inspired treat.

Paczki Day Vodka is sold at liquor and grocery stores around metro Detroit. The list can be found at Detroit City Distillery’s website. They recommend you call before you head out as bottles are selling out quick!

Cheers!

Recipe for Campau Comrade

1.5 oz. Pączki Day Vodka

0.5 oz. Bailey’s (or similar)

1.5 oz. Calder Half and Half

Stir on ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with cinnamon stick grated on top.