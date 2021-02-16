You can make these 3 different pancakes using pancake mix

When I say pancakes, you probably imagine fluffy flapjacks smothered in syrup... but across the world, pancakes come in all shapes and sizes. Here is how you can make 3 very different pancakes using one common ingredient, pancake mix. For the purpose of these recipes, get a pancake mix that still requires you to use an egg and some milk, it should not be a “just add water” variety.

Japanese Pancakes

1) Japanese-Style Pancake These tall pancakes are a viral hit, known for being so fluffy they jiggle. You achieve this texture by folding whipped egg whites into the batter, making it nice and airy. I followed this recipe from Tasty with great success. If you do not have a 3.5″ circular mold, you can make one using aluminum foil. Just fold it so it is about 1 inch wide and about 12″ long, and form it into a circle (I used a can of tuna to wrap it around to get the shape), secure it by wrapping more tinfoil around the seam.

Ingredients

4 eggs

¼ cup sugar

½ cup milk

¾ cup pancake mix

Method

Separate 4 eggs, keeping 2 yolks and 4 whites. Set aside the 4 whites, and put 2 yolks in a large mixing bowl. Mix together the egg yolks, sugar, milk, and pancake mix (sift to break up clumps) in a very large bowl until it is smooth. In another large bowl, beat the egg whites with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form when lifted. Carefully fold the egg whites into the pancake batter, until just incorporated, making sure not to deflate the batter. Grease two 3.5-inch (9 cm) metal ring molds and set them in the middle of a pan on a burner over the lowest heat possible. Fill the molds about ¾ of the way full with the batter, then cover the pan and cook for about 10 minutes, until the center of the pancakes are slightly jiggly. Release the pancakes from the bottom of the pan with a spatula, then carefully flip them over, making sure not to spill any batter inside. Cover and cook for another 5 minutes, then serve with butter, syrup, and berries. Enjoy!

Serves 4

Crepes

2) Crepes from France

These thin pancakes can be made savory or sweet depending on the filling. A classic topping is butter, lemon, and sugar for a sweet treat. If you crave a meal try filling them with eggs, cheese, and ham for another classic crepe. They also eat a version of these in England with lemon and golden syrup. The batter is very thin on this one. While it is easy to make, cooking them requires more technique. Honestly, the first few crepes I make are always trash, it takes a bit to figure out how much batter you need and how to flip them properly. I used this recipe from Cooking with Karli.

Ingredients

1 cup pancake mix

1 1/2 cups milk

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

Method

Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk. Whisk until there are no more lumps. (Sift the pancake mix before adding it to ensure smoothness). Place a non-stick frying pan on the stovetop. Heat the pan over medium-high heat until the pan is HOT. (For easiest use, pick a frying pan with shallow sloping sides so it is easier to get the spatula in to flip them). Melt a good amount of butter in the pan and then immediately pour a small amount of batter into the center of the pan (I used about 1/4 cup for my normal-sized frying pan). Quickly pick the pan up and tilt and twirl it until the batter covers the bottom of the pan. Return to the stovetop and cook until the edges start to peel away from the pan. When the top starts to solidify, and bubbles are popping through, flip it. After maybe another minute (they cook fast) carefully remove the crepe from the pan. It should be golden brown. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Pancake Cereal

3) Pancake Cereal This is a trend that I believe started on TikTok, and has since spread all over the internet. This is the simplest one to do. Just make the pancake mix according to the directions on the back of the box. Serve these in a bowl instead of a plate for a fun treat the kids will love.

Ingredients

Follow directions on bake of pancake mix

Method

For cooking, you are going to make them the same way as normal pancakes, just smaller. The pan should be buttered and on medium to medium-high heat. Transfer the batter into a liquid measuring cup, or use a teaspoon to pour the batter onto the frying pan. I found I could make about 3 baby pancakes with about 1 spoonful of mixture. The smaller you make them the cuter they look. Since they are smaller, they cook up faster than normal pancakes. Look for the bubbles on the top of the pancake as your cue for when to flip them. They should be golden brown on both sides.