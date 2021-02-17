Tuskegee Airmen inspire a new generation to soar to new heights

February is Black History Month and all month long we have been introducing you to some of the people who helped shape our history.

Harry Stewart flew into history back in the 1940′s as a part of the Tuskegee Airmen, America’s first black military aviators in the U.S Army.

Host Kim DeGiulio spoke with him and Major Mark Vought, one of the many men who followed in Harry’s Footsteps.

Harry explained that the name “Tuskegee Airmen” came from an author in the late 1950′s who wanted to write about all the black airmen who fought in World War II. Mark was inspired to become an United States Air Force pilot by the constant visits the Tuskegee airmen made at his school throughout his childhood. Now Mark is passing his knowledge and love for planes to his children.

Both airmen are a part of the Tuskegee Airmen Museum that is hosting a Career Fair on February 22nd. The event will allow adults and students to view Tuskegee Airmen artifacts and speak to veterans.

Watch the video for more information.