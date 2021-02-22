This can help you manage screen time for the kids

Managing Screen time for kids is easier said than done, but there’s a Metro Detroit company that can help.

Easy PZ Play offers a fun, sensory kit that can give kids more interactive play.

Tati Amare chatted with Ameillia Snyder, the Founder of Easy PZ Play, about how it works..

As an educator, Snyder says that sensory play helps builds coordination imagination, and problem-solving skills. The Easy PZ Play sensory kits are self-contained and very easy to use. The homemade kits include homemade play-doh, small toys, and more. There are seasonal, holiday, and standard kits.

Watch the video to find out how to make non-screen time more fun for kids.