Football is now life for two stars of “Ted Lasso”

Every now and then a new show comes along that everyone cannot stop talking about. This time it is the hit comedy show “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+. “Ted Lasso” has won over a legion of fans, including Tati Amare. She spoke to two of the show’s stars, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster, about the shoW and about being nominated for several Golden Globes Awards and SAG Awards.

If you have not seen the show, “Ted Lasso” follows an American football coach who is hired by a professional British team to coach soccer, or what they call football. Hilarity ensues as the coach, who is played by Jason Sudeikis, tries to adapt to this new “football” and the culture. Two of the players are played by Goldstein and Dunster. Goldstein plays Roy Kent, the aging star captain on the team. Dunster plays Jamie Tart, the team’s young ace. Both Goldstein and Dunster are very excited the show has been such a success. It has been nominated for “Best Show” at the Golden Globes and “Best Ensemble Cast” for the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

To find how Goldstein and Dunster reacted to the nomination, click on the video above.