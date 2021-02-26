Celebrate National Retro Day with a trip to this local antiques shop

Retro items like records and mid-century modern furniture are on the way back in, but where can you find them? If you’re hoping to hop on the retro wave, Odd Fellows Antiques might be the place for you.

Located in Berkley, Odd Fellows’ building is a bit of antique itself. The cornerstone dates back to 1923, and before it was an antiques shop, it served as a meeting hall for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

LuAnne Campbell from Odd Fellows stopped by to chat with Jason about how retro can mean different things for different people.

For Campbell, retro is what she grew up with in high school and college, but she says everyone has a different era that they’re looking for when they think of retro. Campbell says that with 50 dealers under one roof, you’re sure to find something to fit your style.

“When you support local here at Odd Fellows, you’re supporting 50 small businesses,” Campbell said.

Dealers bring in new items every day, meaning you’ll never know what you’ll find. Campbell says they stock something for everybody at multiple price points.

“You never know what you’re going to find here,” she said.

To learn more about how you can find Odd Fellows Antiques, watch the video above.