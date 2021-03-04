31ºF

A magical night awaits you in Metro Detroit

Jasen Magic will is ready to bring the comedy and the tricks

They say Laughter is magic but so is actual magic, and you can experience both at Genitti’s in Northville this weekend. Live In The D friend Jasen Magic will be performing there this weekend. He joined Tati and Jason from his “parent’s basement” to talk all about his upcoming show this weekend at Genitti’s Dinner Theater, which promises to be an evening of fun and magic in a socially distanced setting.

Jasen gave Tati and Jason of preview of what people can expect. Click on the video to see the illusion he had for Jason and Tati, and note, these tricks may change the way you perceive the adage about glasses being half full or half empty.

