Here’s a day of exploration the whole family will enjoy

Doesn’t a safe, COVID-conscious day of exploration sound fun?

There’s something you can do right here in the Metro Detroit area.

Take a walk through the “Life on Earth” at the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills.

Cranbrook has a new exhibit that lets you experience the timeline of biodiversity.

Mike Narlock, head of Astronomy and Exhibits, said “Life on Earth” details some of the life you may find in every layer of our planet, from the soil to the mountain peaks.

There are murals and taxidermic specimen, so you can see what each animal actually looks like.

The Cranbrook Institute of Science gets beautiful items for its collection from donations.

To keep you safe, you must pre-register online for a set time, and stay within your own group. Some interactive features will not be available.