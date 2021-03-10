Here’s how you can get your college degree on your own terms

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you considering looking to start fresh after quarantine restrictions are lifted?

Western Governors University can help change your life by giving you the opportunity to achieve a four-year education in almost half the time.

Their competency-based program will meet you where you are, and it lets you learn at the pace that’s right for you.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare was joined by WGU’s Regional Vice President Alison Bell to talk about their unique program.

She said the competency-based structure is meant to make learning more flexible. Instead of going through a traditional course, this program measures what you already know.

Once you reach a certain level in a class, you move on, rather than waiting for the end of the term. This means you’re free to move through the course at your own pace.

Each term is six months, which allows plenty of time to get course work done. You also won’t need to worry about scaled pricing, since each term is charged as a flat rate.

“It’s like all-you-can eat,” Bell said. “You don’t pay more to learn more.”

With WGU’s unique structure, you can get your four-year degree in as little as 2 1/2 years. Bell emphasized that there’s no need to feel rushed, and that there’s always the option that, if you need to slow down your course work, you can.

To find out more about WGU’s programs, watch the video above.