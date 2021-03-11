This local company provides natural family care products and inspiration

Sometimes there is a story that has you feeling good, inside and out. Natural Red Family Care products and the story of how the company started is sure to do just that. Founder Karen Guilmette spoke to Kila Peeples about how she began Natural Red after she wanted access to all-natural lotions, deodorant, and other daily care products for her five children, all while she was in the middle of a divorce and having to adjust to her new life as a single mother. Now years later, Natural Red is sold in numerous stores all over Detroit and the Midwest, and she continues to support her kids and the desire for natural-based hygiene products.

Watch the video above to learn more about Karen and Natural Red.