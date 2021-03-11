67ºF

Live In The D

This local company provides natural family care products and inspiration

Natural Red helped this mom provide for her children and start a new life

Kila Peeples
, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: 
Natural Red
,
Homegrown
,
Local business
,
National Women's History Month
,
Family care products
,
natural
,
natural hygiene

Sometimes there is a story that has you feeling good, inside and out. Natural Red Family Care products and the story of how the company started is sure to do just that. Founder Karen Guilmette spoke to Kila Peeples about how she began Natural Red after she wanted access to all-natural lotions, deodorant, and other daily care products for her five children, all while she was in the middle of a divorce and having to adjust to her new life as a single mother. Now years later, Natural Red is sold in numerous stores all over Detroit and the Midwest, and she continues to support her kids and the desire for natural-based hygiene products.

Watch the video above to learn more about Karen and Natural Red.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: