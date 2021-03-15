The successful new reality of “Love and Hip Hop” star Juju C.

For our month-long celebration of Women’s History Month on Live In the D, Tati Amare spoke to a reality TV-star who is doing so much more than just letting a camera follow her around. Juju C. might be best known for her starring in both “Love and Hip Hop” New York and Miami, but she is such more than what meets the eye. She has a Master’s in Business, is an author, runs a non-profit, is a real estate agent and does motivational speaking. On top of all that she is getting into Hollywood movies and is staring in “He said, She said” a movie filmed here in Detroit. Juju spoke to Tati about her upcoming film and shared her motivation for being so multi-faceted.

For Juju, no one label, or career defines her. The reason? She says, “It is the way I grew up.” Juju is a daughter of Cuban immigrants and was primarily raised by a single mother. From a young age she realized that her parents risked everything to give her and her sister more opportunity and because of that she has always strived to take advantage of all the opportunities that were given to her, never settling for just one source of revenue stream.

It was this life lesson that led Juju to pursue all these endeavors, with the latest one being acting. She filmed “He said, She said” here Detroit and gained a new appreciation for the city, and maybe a few a pounds with her love for our local food scene. Juju said that she had no idea Detroit had so much flavor and that she can’t wait to relive it again when she returns to film the sequel. “He Said, She Said” is currently on the streaming channel Tubi.

Besides acting, Juju is also an author. Her latest book is “Secrets of The Jewel.” The book is primarily made to inspire woman. In the book, Juju offers her personal advice to the character of the book. One of Juju’s mission is to inspire women. Her number one advice? Never take no for an answer. She says many people will or try to, but it is important to keep going.